Maine’s 1st District U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree announced Tuesday she would not make a bid for the governor’s office in 2018.

Pingree, a Democrat from North Haven Island, said in a Facebook post she “really appreciated the people who suggested to me this would be a good year to run for governor.”

She said early this month she was considering a bid but ruled it out in a video posted on the social media site, saying she wanted to “continue to fight” for Maine in Washington, D.C., calling the administration of President Trump, “crazy” and listing it among the challenges the nation was facing.

A bid for the governor’s office would have put Pingree in an already crowded field of 10 Democrats who are seeking their party’s nomination in a race that currently includes 22 candidates, among them five Republicans, four independents, two Green Party members and one Libertarian.

Pingree is the second member of Maine’s four-member congressional delegation to contemplate a run for governor. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, also studied her prospects. But unlike Pingree, who came to a quick conclusion not to run, Collins took months to decide before announcing in October she would remain in the Senate.

“I want to continue to fight, whether it’s on global warming or the cost of health care, trying to restore the middle class and fight back against this tax cut, which is going to decimate the working class,” Pingree said. “If I get the chance, I’m going to run again for office and I hope I get the chance to stay in the 1st Congressional District.”

Pingree was elected to Congress in 2008 and is serving her fifth consecutive term. She was national president and CEO of Common Cause, a nonprofit citizen activist organization, from 2003 to 2007. Pingree also served four terms in the Maine Senate, to which she was elected in 1992.

