Maine State Police said the death of a 2-year-old girl from Bucksport in October is now being investigated as a homicide.

Lt. Troy Gardner said during a Wednesday morning press conference that results from an autopsy, as well as other information gathered during their investigation, have led police to conclude that Kloe Marie Hawksley died “as a result of the actions of another person.”

Gardner did not release a cause of death or any other details, citing the ongoing investigation. He did say that police are asking for the public’s help in trying to determine who might have had contact with or access to the girl.

The death was reported on October 18 at a residence on Central Street in Bucksport. All deaths of children under the age of three are investigated by police, even if they are not suspicious.

Gardner declined to offer specifics about how Hawksley died or who may have been in the home with her at the time.

There had been reports that another child was in the home. Gardner declined to comment on that, other than to say that police are confident that child is in a safe environment.

Kloe Hawksley was often called by her nickname, Lolo, according to an obituary published Oct. 26. She enjoyed reading books, singing and playing blocks. She was survived by her father and his partner, and her mother and her husband. It also said that the girl had a brother and two step-brothers, as well as a “blended family sister.”

Anyone with information about Kloe Hawksley can contact lead investigator Greg Mitchell at 973-3700.

Eric Russell can be contacted at 791-6344 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: PPHEricRussell

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.