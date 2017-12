The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to investigate a fire in York County after a man was found dead inside.

The man, whose name was not released, was found early Wednesday afternoon the second floor of a rental property on Shapleigh Road in Lebanon.

The fire was reported around noon. No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

