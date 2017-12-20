LONDON — Actress Meghan Markle joined her fiance Prince Harry for the royal family’s pre-Christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II traditionally hosts a festive lunch for the family before leaving for her private Sandringham Estate in the Norfolk countryside, about 110 miles north of London, where she spends her holidays.

Photos show Harry’s car arriving at the palace Wednesday afternoon for the event. Harry, 33, was driving, with 36-year-old Markle in the passenger seat.

The couple announced their engagement last month and will be married on May 19 at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.