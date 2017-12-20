HOUSTON — Rookie Kyle Kuzma set career highs with 38 points and seven 3-pointers, and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame 51 points from James Harden to end the Houston Rockets’ 14-game winning streak with a 122-116 victory Wednesday night.

It was Houston’s first loss since Nov. 14 and snapped a three-game skid for the Lakers.

The game was tied before Los Angeles scored 10 straight points – while Houston missed seven shots in a row – to go up 110-100 with four minutes left.

RAPTORS 129, HORNETS 111: DeMar DeRozan scored 18 of his 28 points after halftime and Toronto overcame a slow start to win at Charlotte. It was the Raptors’ fourth straight win.

Serge Ibaka scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half for Toronto, and OG Anunoby shot 6 of 7 from beyond the arc while scoring 20 points. Toronto has won 10 of 11 and is in third place in the Eastern Conference.

The Hornets got a career-best 32 points from reserve Jeremy Lamb but lost for the 11th time in 13 games.

PACERS 105, HAWKS 95: Victor Oladipo scored 23 points, Myles Turner had 20 and Indiana won at Atlanta.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 19 points as Indiana won for the second time in five games. The Pacers rallied from a sluggish start to shoot 48.8 percent.

Atlanta has yet to win consecutive games this season and dropped to 7-24. The Hawks bench outscored Indiana’s 46-28, led by 18 points and nine rebounds from John Collins. Marco Belinelli added 13 points off the bench, and Kent Bazemore led Atlanta’s starters with 13.

KINGS 104, NETS 99: George Hill scored 22 points, Zach Randolph added 21 and Sacramento completed its first back-to-back sweep of the season by beating host Brooklyn.

The Kings got off to a sizzling start following their victory in Philadelphia a night earlier, then held on after Brooklyn cut a 21-point lead to two with just over a minute to play.

The Nets missed a flurry of chances to tie before Hill finished it off with two free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining.

The Kings had been 0-5 this season on the second night of a back-to-back.

BULLS 112, MAGIC 94: Denzel Valentine had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Nikola Mirotic had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and host Chicago beat Orlando for its seventh straight win.

The Bulls had lost 10 straight with Mirotic out of the lineup prior to his return Dec. 8, and they haven’t lost since to improve to 10-20.

THUNDER 107, JAZZ 79: Russell Westbrook had 24 points and 10 rebounds to help Oklahoma City roll at home past Utah.

