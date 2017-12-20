FRISCO, Texas — Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t want to talk about his six weeks away from the Dallas Cowboys now that he’s back from a suspension over domestic violence allegations.

The star running back abruptly ended his first session with reporters after 70 seconds Wednesday. Elliott said he wouldn’t address questions about a hiatus spent mostly in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, but was asked anyway. After five questions on that topic, Elliott said, “All right, I’m done.”

The Cowboys went 3-3 without last year’s NFL rushing leader, losing the first three before the current three-game winning streak that has kept them alive in the NFC wild-card race. Dallas must win its final two games, starting Sunday at home against Seattle, and get help from several teams.

In his only answer of substance, Elliott thanked the Dallas organization, his family and the fans “for just supporting me through the time.”

BRONCOS: Denver won’t name its starting quarterback until later in the week, another oddity in a strange season for a franchise still reeling from Peyton Manning’s retirement 21 months ago.

“Who’s the starting quarterback on Sunday?” Coach Vance Joseph said Wednesday, repeating the question. “We’re not there yet.”

Joseph said Brock Osweiler, coming off his best game as a pro, and Paxton Lynch, coming back from a sprained left ankle, split snaps Wednesday “exactly down the middle, half and half.”

Buccaneers: Rookie tight end O.J. Howard was placed on injured reserve and will miss the final two games of the season.

Howard, a first-round draft pick out of Alabama, started 14 games and finished with 26 receptions for 435 yards and six touchdowns. He injured an ankle scoring on a 30-yard reception during last Monday’s 24-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Giants: New York interviewed Dave Gettleman for its vacant general manager’s job.

The team said Wednesday the 66-year-old Gettleman met with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch, and former general manager Ernie Accorsi, who is consulting with the franchise on the selection process.

Gettleman has worked 30 years in the NFL, including 15 with the Giants before becoming Carolina’s general manager from 2013-2016, a span in which the Panthers played in the Super Bowl after the 2015 season. He was fired after the following season when Carolina missed the playoffs.

Cardinals: Drew Stanton acknowledged he’s surprised that he’s back as the starting quarterback for the next-to-last game of the season.

Coach Bruce Arians benched Blaine Gabbert after five starts and turned back to Stanton, who still has soreness from a knee injury that gave the job to Gabbert in the first place and gives the Cardinals (6-8) their best shot at beating the New York Giants on Sunday.

“He’s as steady as they get,” Arians said after Wednesday’s practice with Stanton getting the starter’s reps. “He’s moving around really good now, and that’s that veteran presence in the huddle.”

Bears: Chicago placed linebacker Pernell McPhee on injured reserve. After having offseason surgeries the past two years, McPhee will miss the final two games this season. The Bears have 15 players on IR.

Dolphins: Miami tight end Julius Thomas and guard Jermon Bushrod have been placed on injured reserve and will miss the final two games.

Thomas hurt his foot in last week’s loss at Buffalo. Bushrod missed the past four games because of a foot injury after starting the first 10 games.

Tight end Thomas Duarte was activated Wednesday from the practice squad, and tackle Eric Smith was activated from injured reserve.

TITANS: Cornerback Logan Ryan missed practice as he heals from an ankle injury that knocked him out of the Titans’ previous game.

Coach Mike Mularkey said Wednesday that Ryan, who left last week’s 25-23 loss to San Francisco in the second quarter, remains day to day.

