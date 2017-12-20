COLUMBUS, Ohio — Seth Jones had a goal an assist, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 39 shots to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Lukas Sedlak, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Alexander Wennberg also scored for the Blue Jackets, who never trailed in snapping a two-game losing streak. They moved them into a tie for second place in a traffic jam of teams battling for the top spot in tough Metropolitan Division.

Korpisalo, starting in place of Sergei Bobrovsky on the first night of a back-to-back, allowed a first-period goal to Jake Gardiner and another in the third to Mitchell Marner in playing one of his strongest games of the season. Toronto (21-14-1) has lost four of its last five.

Former Blue Jackets goalie Curtis McElhinney, starting for Toronto in place of Frederik Andersen on the second leg of a back-to-back, had 33 saves.

Sedak scored for the Blue Jackets (21-13-1) with about seven minutes left in the first period. Matt Calvert gathered in the puck in the right corner and fired out to Sedlak, who snapped it in off McElhinney’s hip.

Jones got a short-handed goal with 1:15 left in the period. He intercepted a pass in the defensive zone, carried the puck all the way and back and wristed it past McElhinney’s glove for his sixth of the season.

The Maple Leafs cut it to 2-1 at 4:26 into the second period after William Nylander set up Gardiner with a circle-to-circle pass.

The Blue Jackets answered with a power-play goal, with Cam Atkinson shoveling a rebound out from the back wall to Dubois, who tapped it in.

Wennberg capped the scoring for Columbus in the third period. Marner then made it 4-2 with about three minutes left.

The Maple Leafs were without top-scorer Auston Matthews, who missed his sixth game with an upper-body injury.

FLYERS 4, RED WINGS 3: Sean Couturier scored off his own rebound to snap a tie early in the third period and host Philadelphia won for the seventh time in eight games.

Robert Hagg added his first NHL goal, Dale Weise and Wayne Simmonds also scored as Philadelphia overcame two one-goal deficits.

Claude Giroux had three assists, and Brian Elliott made 25 saves.

NOTES

ISLANDERS: The New York Islanders, who moved from Long Island’s Nassau Coliseum to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in 2015, have won a bid to build a new arena on the grounds of the Belmont Park horse track.

