FARMINGDALE — A 22-point second quarter powered the Hall-Dale boys basketball team to a 75-50 Mountain Valley Conference win over Mountain Valley on Thursday night.

Ashtyn Abbott led a pair of 20-point scorers for Hall-Dale (4-0) with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Alec Byron added 20 points and six assists in the win.

Taylor Pelletier led Mountain Valley (4-2) with 12 points, one of three Falcons to finish in double figures.

CONY 76, MT. BLUE 59: The Rams exploded with a 25-point second quarter en route to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A win in Farmington.

Jordan Roddy had 26 points, and Austin Parlin hit five 3-pointers in a 15-point night for Cony (2-2).

Marshall Doyon scored a team-high 24 for Mt. Blue (0-4).

RICHMOND 79, BOOTHBAY 63: Zach Small was a force all night, finishing with a game-high 38 points to lead the Bobcats to the MVC win in Boothbay.

Matt Rines was nearly as good with 25 points for Richmond (4-2). Rines and Small combined to make 11 3-pointers.

Eli Gudroe scored 16 for Boothbay (4-2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MONMOUTH 74, MT. ABRAM 36: Tia Day’s 22 points were all the Mustangs needed in an MVC win in Salem.

Julia Johnson and Kaeti Butterfield each finished with nine points for Monmouth (4-1). In total, 11 different players scored for the Mustangs.

Summer Ross led Mt. Abram (2-3) with 13 points.

WINTHROP 68, TELSTAR 30: Aliyah Wilson-Falcone led the way for the Ramblers with 18 points in the MVC win in Winthrop.

Madison Forgue added 12 points, and Layne Audet scored nine for Winthrop (4-2).

Luci Rothwell scored 13 points for winless Telstar (0-6).

BOOTHBAY 43, RICHMOND 32: Faith Blethen scored 20 points to pace the unbeaten Seahawks’ MVC win in Richmond.

Chrissy Arsenault added 10 points for Boothbay (4-0).

Sydney Tilton led Richmond (3-2) with nine points and 15 rebounds in the loss.

