The real winners in the Republican tax reform bill are not only corporations, but also married couples with taxable incomes of over $500,000, and anyone who earns over $1 million in taxable income per year.

By increasing the base for the highest income bracket, applied to married couples with taxable incomes from $470,700 to $1 million, Republicans are handing out a tax break to the wealthy of $28,931 under the House plan, or $39,751 under the Senate version of the bill. A second $1 million in taxable earnings would net savings of an additional $26,000 if the top rate is reduced from 39.6 to 37 percent.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan told the media after the House tax bill vote that
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan told the media after the House tax bill vote that "help is on the way" for Americans living from paycheck to paycheck. A letter writer was not impressed. Matt McClain/Washington Post

This is happening while ridiculously inadequate health insurance for my husband and me will cost between $15,000 and $25,000 annually if we earn more than four times the poverty level. Meanwhile, our president refuses to release his tax returns.

Open wide, America. You are about to be fed a malarkey sandwich. Bon appetit.

Thomas Gangewer

Portland

