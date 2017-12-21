November’s unemployment rate of 3.3 percent continues a long stretch of the state’s jobless rate landing well below 4 percent.

The Maine Department of Labor said the November rate is down slightly from 3.5 percent for October and 3.8 percent from a year ago. It is the 26th consecutive month that the unemployment rate has been below 4 percent.

The U.S. preliminary unemployment rate of 4.1 percent for November was unchanged from October and down from 4.6 percent one year ago. The unemployment rates for New England states are expected to be released Friday.

According to payroll survey estimates, the private sector gained 2,500 jobs from a year ago, with the largest gains in the health care and social assistance; professional and business services; and transportation and warehousing sectors. Federal, state and local governments combined shed 400 jobs. Nonfarm payroll jobs reached 619,200 for November.

The not seasonally adjusted jobless rate was lowest in Cumberland and Sagadahoc counties at 2.4 percent, and the highest was 4.6 percent in Washington County.

