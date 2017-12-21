FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Kenny Britt still doesn’t know his way around all the hallways in the bowels of Gillette Stadium.

It was just last week that the receiver signed with the New England Patriots, and he has been relying on teammates to help him get around.

For a guy who is still learning where everything is, the Patriots didn’t waste any time throwing Britt into the fire. After two practices and a walk-through last week, the veteran played and caught a pass in the Patriots’ win at Pittsburgh.

When asked about his biggest surprise so far with the Patriots, Britt said it was simple.

“How they threw me into the game plan so fast,” Britt said, “it was kind of crazy that I had to slow myself down. I was running on emotions last week. When I got here, first thing was, I’m over here with Tom Brady. He’s the GOAT. I had to take that energy and focus on getting into the playbook and learning because I can’t be out there helping if I don’t know what I’m doing.”

Britt, 29, played two snaps on Sunday and hauled in a 7-yard reception. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound said the catch took the butterflies out of his stomach. After signing a two-year deal with the Patriots, Britt admits he was nervous.

Now, he finds himself about to be in a playoff run for the first time in his career.

TOM BRADY wasn’t listed on the initial injury report for the first time in four weeks. The quarterback had a bruised Achilles that cleared up last week, and he was removed from the report last Friday, which had become the norm during his recent practice routine.

Defensive ends Trey Flowers (rib) and Deatrich Wise (foot), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle) and linebacker David Harris (ankle) were removed from the injury report Thursday. Defensive tackle Alan Branch (knee) did not practice and is expected to miss a couple weeks. Running back Rex Burkhead is also out of the lineup after suffering a knee injury against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

