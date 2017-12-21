GRAY — Jordan Grant scored 24 points to lead Gray-New Gloucester to a 47-37 win over Poland in a Western Maine Conference girls’ basketball game Thursday night.

Gray-New Gloucester improved to 3-1, while Poland fell to 3-2.

Jessica Seeley led Poland with 16 points. Nathalie Theriault added 10.

SANFORD 47, MASSABESIC 44: Paige Cote scored 19 points as the Spartans (2-3) held off the Mustangs (1-4) in Waterboro.

McKenzy Ouellette finished with 27 points, six rebounds and four steals for Massabesic. Marissa Holt added 13 points.

GREELY 61, FALMOUTH 35: Camille Clement scored 17 points, and the Rangers (4-1) made six 3-pointers in the first half of a win over the Yachtsmen (0-5) in Cumberland.

Kelsie Currier chipped in with 11 points off the bench for Greely, which played without injured star Anna DeWolfe. Emma Spoerri had five points and eight assists.

Grace Dimick led Falmouth with nine points.

TRAIP ACADEMY 48, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 33: Reilly Eddy scored 14 points and the Rangers (2-4) allowed just nine second-half points in a victory over the Panthers (2-3) in Kittery.

Eddy connected on two 3-pointers, including one at the end of the second quarter to send the Rangers into halftime with a 30-24 lead.

Cassidy Delano added 10 points for Traip.

Maggie Larson led NYA with 10 points.

BOOTHBAY 43, RICHMOND 32: Faith Blethen scored 20 points to pace the Seahawks (5-0) to a win in Richmond.

Chrissy Arsenault added 10 points.

Sydney Tilton led Richmond (3-2) with nine points and 15 rebounds.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 66, POLAND 33: John Martin connected on five 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead the Patriots (3-1) past the Knights (0-3) in Poland.

Hunter Colby added 14 points.

Peter Bolduc III scored 12 points for Poland.

WELLS 64, MARSHWOOD 46: Cam Cousins had 27 points and 13 assists to lead the Warriors (4-1) over the Hawks (0-5) in Wells.

Tyler Bridge contributed nine points and five assists for Wells.

Kye Williams scored 15 points and Drew Gregor added eight for Marshwood.

TRAIP ACADEMY 65, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 40: Will Stuart scored 28 points and the Rangers (3-2) led 46-19 at the half in a victory over the Panthers (1-5) in Kittery.

Jordan Polanco added 13 points. Te’Andre King scored 23 points for NYA.

OXFORD HILLS 55, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 43: Carson Colton scored 22 points and Chris St. Pierre added 16 as the Vikings (2-2) pulled away from the Raiders (2-3) at Fryeburg.

Oscar Saunders had 17 points for Fryeburg, which trailed 24-21 at halftime.

MARANACOOK 66, LAKE REGION 52: Mitch Root led Maranacook with 16 points and Duncan Rogers added 13 as the Black Bears (4-0) defeated the Lakers (1-4) in Naples.

Ethan Chadwick scored 21 points for Lake Region.

NOKOMIS 49, MEDOMAK VALLEY 45: The Warriors (3-2) rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to beat the Panthers (3-2) in Waldoboro.

Josh Goldrup paced Medomak with 15 points.

RICHMOND 79, BOOTHBAY 63: Zach Small scored 38 points and Matt Rines added 25 to lead the Bobcats (5-1) past the Seahawks (3-2) at Richmond.

Elijah Gudroe scored 16 points and Steve Reny finished with 12 for Boothbay.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

THORNTON ACADEMY 7, SOUTH PORTLAND 2: Chandler Bilodeau had three goals and four assists to lead Thornton Academy (3-2) past South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (1-3) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Owen Dubois added three goals and two assists, and Regan Wintle had a goal and two assists.

Eric Walker and Ben Sargent scored for the Red Riots.

YARMOUTH 7, MARANACOOK 1: Cooper May had two goals and an assist for the Clippers (2-2), who raced to a 6-0 first-period lead against Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison (0-4) in Yarmouth.

Justin Veilleux added a goal and an assist.

YORK 5, MASSABESIC 2: Jacob Martin and Dalton McCann each scored twice and Spencer Pickett added a goal and three assists to lead the Wildcats (3-1) over Massabesic/Bonny Eagle/Old Orchard Beach (1-3) in Dover, New Hampshire.

After Cameron Roy put Massabesic up 1-0 in the first period, York scored the next four goals.

Chris Westgate added a third-period goal for Massabesic.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

CHEVERUS 8, YORK 2: Abby Lamontagne had two goals and four assists, Lucia Pompeo also scored twice, and Emma McCauley added a goal and three assists as Cheverus/Kennebunk (7-0) defeated York/Traip Academy (3-3) at Portland.

Cheverus also got a goal and two assists from Sophia Pompeo and a goal and an assist from Sarah Noyes. Abby Enck tallied the other goal.

Jessa Smith and Sophia Santamaria scored for the Wildcats.

