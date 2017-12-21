NEWARK, N.J. — Brian Boyle scored the tying goal in the third period and the winner in a shootout against his former team, and the New Jersey Devils overcame a season-high 45 saves by Henrik Lundqvist to beat the rival New York Rangers 4-3 on Thursday night.

John Moore and Blake Coleman also scored in regulation, and Kyle Palmieri converted in a four-round shootout for the Devils on the way to their third straight victory.

Cory Schneider made 25 saves and stopped three of four attempts in the shootout, denying Jimmy Vesey when the Rangers had a chance to win. Schneider also turned aside defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk to end it after Boyle put New Jersey ahead.

Vesey, Nick Holden and Kevin Hayes scored for the Rangers, who had won three in a row. Mika Zibanejad had a goal in the shootout.

Boyle tied the game at 3 with 8:06 left in regulation on a power-play goal. He has three goals and four assists in his last three games.

Hayes had given the Rangers the lead earlier in the period, banking a pass from behind the net off the skate of New Jersey defenseman Damon Severson past Schneider.

Lundqvist was the only reason the game was tied 2-all after two periods. He stopped 36 of 38 shots in the first 40 minutes, including 22 of 23 in the second period. The only one that got past him was a short-handed wrist shot by Coleman on a two-on-one break with 3:33 left in the period.

PENGUINS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2: Kris Letang scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and Pittsburgh won at home.

Letang scored in the fourth round of the shootout, beating Sergei Bobrovsky to the glove side after a series of dekes. Evgeni Malkin also scored for Pittsburgh in the shootout.

Cam Atkinson scored in the shootout for Columbus, but Matt Murray stopped Artemi Panarin, Jack Johnson and Oliver Bjorkstrand. Murray made 29 saves, while Bobrovsky stopped 39 shots.

Patric Hornqvist and Malkin both scored their 12th goals of the season on the power play for the Penguins.

Panarin and Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist apiece for Columbus.

DUCKS 5, ISLANDERS 4: Hampus Lindholm scored his third goal of the game in overtime to give Anaheim a victory at New York.

Lindholm’s sixth of the season came at 4:03 of the extra period, snapping a three-game losing streak for Anaheim.

The Ducks tied the game with goalie Ryan Miller pulled for an extra skater when Rickard Rakell scored at 18:45 of the third period. Ryan Getzlaf had four assists.

LIGHTNING 4, SENATORS 3: Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos scored in the shootout, lifting host Tampa Bay over the Senators.

The Lightning threatened to win on a power play at the end of overtime, but Nikita Kucherov’s shot past Craig Anderson was launched a split-second after the buzzer.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped shots by Ottawa’s Tom Pyatt and Matt Duchene in the shootout.

HURRICANES 4, PREDATORS 1: Noah Hanifin had a goal and two assists to lead an early outburst that carried Carolina to a win at Nashville.

Derek Ryan, Elias Lindholm and Victor Rask also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won four of five. Cam Ward made 28 saves.

Kevin Fiala had the goal for Nashville, which has lost two straight.

