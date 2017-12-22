MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Items associated with Elvis Presley are on the auction block, including the rocker’s rocking chair from the Jungle Room at Graceland.

Graceland said the wood and maroon vinyl rocking chair is estimated to bring $10,000 to $15,000, with a minimum bid of $5,000. Bids can be entered on the auction’s website .

The auction includes 271 items such as clothing, jewelry, autographs, concert memorabilia and Hollywood items. All items are from third-party collectors.

The auction will be held at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 6 in the theater at The Guest House at Graceland during the celebration of Presley’s birthday.

– From news service reports

