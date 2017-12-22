WALDOBORO — A former teacher at the Coastal Christian School was arrested Thursday and charged with sexually assaulting a student.

Nancy Leigh Ann Brann, 43, of Windsor was charged with one count of Class A gross sexual assault and one count of Class C unlawful sexual contact, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Nancy Leigh Ann Brann Photo courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

Brann, accompanied by her attorney, surrendered herself at the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset and was arrested by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detective Scott Hayden.

The alleged offenses occurred when Brann was a teacher at the K-12 school in Waldoboro during the fall of 2016. The victim was a student under the age of 14 years old, the sheriff’s office said.

“There is no information the school administration had any knowledge of these alleged offenses prior to being notified by investigators,” the sheriff’s office said.

The school dismissed Brann for unrelated issues shortly after the alleged assault, the sheriffs said.

Bail was set at $10,000, unsecured, with the conditions that Brann not have contact with the victim, not to return to Coastal Christian School, and have no contact with children under the age of 16.

