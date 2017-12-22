It’s been over a month since the International Conference on Climate Change in Bonn, Germany, and I’m still amazed, angry and ashamed. Over 200 countries sent delegations; our country sent a gaggle of clowns trying to sell the fictional “clean coal.”

The irony is that in December 2009, businessman Donald Trump was a signatory to a full-page ad in The New York Times urging then-President Barack Obama to do something about climate change. Candidate Trump discovered (or Steve Bannon whispered) that millions of voters were looking for a daddy figure who would reassure them that climate change is a hoax and “fake news,” and that America is free to make ourselves greedy again.

No wonder Trump is constantly comparing himself with President Obama, as he lacks the intelligence, dignity and integrity of his predecessor.

And the Republican-controlled Congress lacks the spine to tell the emperor that he has no clothes.

Steven Priestley

Portland

