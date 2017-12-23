NEW YORK — Mariah Carey is determined to have a better New Year’s Eve than in 2016 – she is returning to “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” after last year’s debacle.

The Grammy-winning singer’s live performance in Times Square last year was marked by problems. She was visibly upset and at points stopped singing, despite a pre-recorded track playing in the background. The performance went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Afterward, Carey posted a meme of herself on social media with the message “(expletive) happens.” But it also led to a public spat between the singer and Dick Clark productions as to who was at fault, with Carey’s camp charging sabotage with technical glitches, including a faulty ear piece, and the company denying the claims and charging she hadn’t rehearsed enough.

Now, both sides have kissed and made up.

Other performers already announced for the live Times Square performances include Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland.

Carey was the first live headline performer in Times Square for the longtime special in 2005, and that performance went seamlessly.

