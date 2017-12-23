COLLEGE

Maine hockey goalie named to U.S. junior team

Freshman goalie Jeremy Swayman of the University of Maine was named to the U.S. junior team that will participate in the world junior championships beginning Tuesday in Buffalo, New York.

Swayman is 7-3-1 with a 2.58 goals-against average and .927 save percentage this season for the Black Bears.

Team USA will play its preliminary-round games against Denmark, Slovakia, Canada and Finland.

The tournament continues through Jan. 5.

BASKETBALL

G LEAGUE: Andrew White scored 41 points with 14 rebounds, but the Maine Red Claws fell to the Windy City Bulls 114-101 after a fourth-quarter rally fizzled at Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Trailing 87-78 after three quarters, the Red Claws opened the fourth with a 13-2 run, taking a 91-90 lead on a jump shot by White with 7:10 remaining.

The Red Claws were unable to maintain the momentum, though, as the Bulls reeled off 10 unanswered points, including consecutive 3-pointers by Brandon Wood and Antonio Blakeney.

Maine cut it to 103-97 with 4:06 left on a 3-pointer by Josh Adeyeye but got no closer.

Jabari Bird had 22 points, and Devin Williams finished with 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds for Maine.

Ryan Arcidiacono scored 25 points for Windy City, Blakeney added 24 points and nine assists, and Jaylen Johnson had 22 points and 14 rebounds.

SOCCER

SPANISH LEAGUE: Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored Saturday as visiting Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-0, dealing a huge blow to its fiercest rival’s title defense.

The victory by Ernesto Valverde’s team left Barcelona 14 points clear of Madrid, which remained in fourth place with a game in hand. Barcelona increased its lead to nine points over Atletico Madrid, which lost Friday at Espanyol.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Coach Jose Mourinho berated his players after Manchester United conceded a stoppage-time equalizer at 10-man Leicester.

The performance was “childish.” Players lacked intelligence and showed “no maturity.” There were “joke chances” missed before collapsing to a 2-2 draw that further imploded United’s faint title hopes.

• Harry Kane scored a hat trick for Tottenham in a 3-0 win at Burnley to equal Alan Shearer’s league record of 36 goals in a calendar year.

• Sergio Aguero scored twice to take Manchester City’s Premier League goal total for 2017 to 102 as the runaway leaders, at home, beat Bournemouth, 4-0.

Manchester City, which has a 14-point lead and is running away to its third title since 2012, has another two games to overhaul Liverpool’s top-flight record of 106 goals in a calendar year in 1982.

ITALIAN LEAGUE: Medhi Benatia scored against his old club to help Juventus beat title rival Roma 1-0 at Turin, Italy, and move within a point of Napoli, the leader, in one of the tightest races in years.

Earlier, Napoli rallied to beat Sampdoria, 3-2.

– Staff and news service report

