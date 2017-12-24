LOS ANGELES — The animator who helped design Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd has died. Bob Givens was 99 years old.

Daughter Mariana Givens said her father died Dec. 14 in Burbank, California, from acute respiratory failure.

Bob Givens started working for Walt Disney Studios right out of high school and later joined what would become Warner Bros. His version of Bugs Bunny debuted in 1940. Other characters he illustrated over his six-decade career included Tom & Jerry, Daffy Duck, Alvin and the Chipmunks and Popeye.

Givens also brought his skills to TV advertising, animating cartoon insects for Raid bug-killer commercials.

Mariana Givens said Saturday that she always likened her father to Popeye when she was growing up. He was always energetic and resilient, and even smoked a pipe.

