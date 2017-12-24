Some notes to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund are just a few words, in between a humble “please” and a sincere “thank you.”

A mother from Cumberland County wanted us to know a little more about her family and what Christmas means to them. And she speaks for many others.

The toy fund uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 68th year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Androscoggin counties.

“There are three of us in our household,” she wrote, including the woman, her husband and their 6-year-old daughter.

“We are just trying to get back on our feet. I am disabled, and my husband just found a job after an extended time unemployed. It is very hard for us to make ends meet. My husband does not earn much and my disability payments are minimal.”

The couple also share custody of her husband’s three children from a previous marriage. His salary pays to support them, too, a responsibility they fully embrace.

“Coupled with that and other bills, we have been on the brink of homelessness more than once in the past year. But we held our heads high knowing that we are making an honest effort.

“We make the best of each Christmas, but with four children to purchase gifts for, it is a time of stress and worry for my husband and I, though we keep it a secret from the children. We often fret in private about how to make Christmas special for each child and we do our best to treat our children equally.

“We also do our best to ensure that our kids remember the true spirit of Christmas, that of giving, generosity and kindness. We are in true hopes that you can help us give our kind-hearted child the kind of special Christmas that makes memories for a little 6-year-old. Children are only small for a short time, and we try to make the most of all of it.

“Thank you so much!”

That 6-year-old, and thousands of other children like her, will find gifts waiting to be unwrapped, gifts purchased with donations from the readers of this newspaper and packaged and delivered by volunteers who make the Toy Fund work.

The Portland Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts, the full name of the fund, continues to accept donations from readers so it can provide toys to children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Bruce Roberts was the pen name of the newspaper columnist who co-founded the fund in 1949.

Donations, which are accepted through the holiday season and year-round, are needed now to help the fund keep that tradition going.

The fund – now in its 68th year – accepts applications for toys from needy families in Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties.

Donations to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

