PALM BEACH, Fla. — A star of the reality television series “The Real Housewives of New York City” has been arrested in Florida.

Palm Beach County court records show 52-year-old Luann de Lesseps was booked into jail Sunday on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat.

The Palm Bach Post reported that Judge Ted Booras ordered de Lesseps released without bond. The circumstances of de Lesseps’ arrest late Saturday in Palm Beach were not immediately available.

–From news service reports

