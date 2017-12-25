We need to stop the stigma of drug addiction. Alcoholics have the same stigma. But it’s legal. Addiction is a mental health issue and shouldn’t be criminal.
The mental health system and detox facilities are virtually unavailable in Maine partly due to LePage and Mayhew. We need to copy Portugal’s policy.
Until we take the stigma away and treat it as a mental health issue, people will continue to die every day. Those people are loved ones. Fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters.
Michael Tetreault
Lewiston