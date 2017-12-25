The Maine Department of Transportation’s plan to eliminate Wiscasset’s on-street parking in order to mitigate summer traffic (Dec. 10) is mistakenly based on the assumption that congestion is caused by on-street parking. My observation has been that foot traffic, not parking, is the root cause of Wiscasset congestion.
A more elegant and less disruptive solution would be to construct a pedestrian underpass parallel to Water Street or Middle Street.
A pedestrian underpass would allow cars to pass through town uninterrupted, no longer needing to stop for summer foot traffic. Flyovers and traffic lights are not the solution.
Keith Belton
Falmouth