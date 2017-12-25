The Maine Department of Transportation’s plan to eliminate Wiscasset’s on-street parking in order to mitigate summer traffic (Dec. 10) is mistakenly based on the assumption that congestion is caused by on-street parking. My observation has been that foot traffic, not parking, is the root cause of Wiscasset congestion.

A more elegant and less disruptive solution would be to construct a pedestrian underpass parallel to Water Street or Middle Street.

Today's Letters

A pedestrian underpass would allow cars to pass through town uninterrupted, no longer needing to stop for summer foot traffic. Flyovers and traffic lights are not the solution.

Keith Belton

Falmouth

Read or Post Comments