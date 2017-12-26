San Diego, the nation and the world lost a giant Thursday with the passing of Dick Enberg at his La Jolla home.

A powerful case can be made that the 82-year-old was the greatest all-around sports broadcaster who ever lived. Whether it was college basketball, major league baseball, tennis, college and pro football, boxing, golf or the Olympics, Enberg was smooth, thoughtful and knowledgeable – a perfect host who helped his color analysts shine, one with none of the look-at-me antics of some current announcers.

But as the tributes from people in and out of sports rolled in Friday, it was striking to see that Enberg was praised as much for his personal warmth and generous spirit as for his brilliance behind the microphone. ESPN hosts Chris Fowler and Scott Van Pelt each noted how they had met Enberg as kids and were taken by his graciousness and approachability. Many, many San Diegans have had such experiences.

Enberg is among the most honored broadcasters ever, with awards from the pro football, basketball and baseball halls of fame, multiple broadcasting halls of fame and more. If there were a hall of fame for being a great human being, he would get in on the first ballot. May Dick Enberg rest in peace.

