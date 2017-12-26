Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens has sued the town of Boothbay, alleging the town’s board of appeals violated the nonprofit’s due process rights when it overturned the planning board’s approval of a $30 million garden expansion.

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Portland on Dec. 20, the gardens said the appeals board process was “tainted” in part because it allowed two members to vote after they held private meetings with abutters opposed to the expansion project.

The board of appeals voted 3-2 in November to rescind a building permit approved by the planning board, after residents appealed the decision because of concerns the development could permanently impair water quality in nearby Knickerbocker Lake.

This story will be updated.

