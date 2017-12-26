The kids have done it again.

Two of the most faithful and generous donors to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund are groups of local students who, year after year, help make sure that all children share in the joy of the holidays. And their gifts arrived at a key time as the charity tries to reach its fundraising goal for the season.

The annual penny drive at Greely Middle School, which serves Cumberland and North Yarmouth, sent $745.41 to the fund. And the students and staff at Frank I. Brown Elementary School in South Portland sent $925.10 from their annual fundraiser.

The Portland Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers, students and others to provide toys for children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Bruce Roberts was the pen name of the newspaper columnist who co-founded the fund in 1949.

When the charity was founded 68 years ago, it raised $3,903. The fund now raises many times that and allows thousands of children to share in the joy of the holidays.

The fund provides new age-appropriate toys to needy families in Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties.

Donations received during the holiday season are published in the newspaper and keep the fund going year after year. Donations also are accepted year-round and ensure that the fund will have the resources to buy gifts the following year.

Donations to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

TOY FUND DONATIONS

Alina Lindemann Spear $25

Frank I. Brown Elementary School Students and Staff $925.10

Anonymous $400

Merry Christmas from The Wicked Good Band $100

AAA Energy Service Employees and Company Match (Lisa, Ken, Ed, Mark, Dan, David, Peter, Lisa, Bethany, Aaron) $1,140

In memory of Eugenia Allen and her gift of Epiphany $50

PL Associates $2,500

In lieu of gifts for our doctors, The Casco Bay Eye Care Scarborough Team. Merry Christmas! $55

The workers of D&G Machine Products $500

Penny Drive, Greely Middle School Grades 4 & 5 $745.41

Mark & Ellen Russell $100

Ed’s Variety $315.67

Merry Christmas from the Floyd family $25

In memory of … $10

In memory of my Aunt Frances T. Dooley, who was always so generous to her nephews – John Dooley $250

James & Nancy Vanites $15

Anonymous $100

Craig Linscott $150

John Northup $100

In memory of Cynthia Lawhorn Oja … the love goes on … $50

In memory of Sonny $25

Elizabeth Shively $25

Camille Scattoloni & Douglas Berner $30

In loving memory of our generous & wonderful parents – the Hall/Graybeal family $50

Merry Christmas! $100

Mark Tux Turkel $50

Doris Salzman $100

Nancy Horigan $100

In memory of Tom $150

In loving memory of Lucia Pond Bennett and Stanley Taylor Bennett II $100

Year to date $108,833.18

