DETROIT — Tobias Harris scored 30 points Tuesday night to help the Detroit Pistons rout the Indiana Pacers, 107-83.

The victory moved the Pistons (19-14) past the Pacers (19-15) and into the second spot in the Central Division.

DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors looks for a way around Wesley Matthews of the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas won, 98-93. Associated Press/LM Otero Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Andre Drummond added 21 points for the Pistons. Ish Smith (12 points) and Reggie Bullock (11) also reached double digits.

Victor Oladipo led the Pacers with 13 points. Domantas Sabonis, Bojan Bogdanovic and Myles Turner each scored 10.

The win gave the Pistons a 3-1 decision in the season series between the teams, the first time Detroit had won the season set from Indiana since going 4-0 against the Pacers in 2007-08.

MAVERICKS 98, RAPTORS 93: J.J. Barea scored 20 points, including a clinching layup in the final seconds, and Dallas, at home, ended a six-game winning streak by Toronto.

The Mavericks held DeMar DeRozan and the Raptors to season lows in shooting percentage as Toronto lost for just the second time in 14 games, with each loss coming after six straight wins.

Dirk Nowitzki scored 18 points, and Maxi Kleber had 15 points and matched his rookie season best with five blocks. Harrison Barnes added 16 points.

HEAT 107, MAGIC 89: Josh Richardson scored 20 points, Wayne Ellington had 12 of his 18 points in a dominant fourth quarter and Miami won at home.

Tyler Johnson added 17, Kelly Olynyk scored 15 and Goran Dragic had 14 for the Heat, who outscored Orlando 39-21 in the fourth – the biggest margin by Miami in a final quarter this season.

BULLS 115, BUCKS 106: Reserve Nikola Mirotic scored 24 points in 28 minutes at Milwaukee and Chicago won for the eighth time in 10 games.

Chicago’s surge coincides with the return of Mirotic, who missed the beginning of the season after suffering facial fractures in an October fight with teammate Bobby Portis.

SPURS 109, NETS 97: Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points, LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 and San Antonio won at home in its first game of the season with every player healthy and available.

San Antonio is third in the Western Conference at 24-11 despite being without Leonard and/or Tony Parker for 30 games this season.

NOTES

HEAT: Guard Dion Waiters will consider having surgery this offseason to repair his problematic left ankle, conceding it probably won’t be fully healed until the procedure takes place.

Walters missed his second straight game because of a recurrence of the sprain that kept him off the floor for the final 13 games last season. There’s no timetable for his return, though Waiters doesn’t expect this absence to be like the month he missed when he first sprained the ankle last March.

