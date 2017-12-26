SOCCER

Tottenham’s Kane sets Premier League record

Harry Kane scored a second successive hat trick to break the record for the most English Premier League goals in a calendar year as Tottenham thrashed Southampton 5-2 in London on Tuesday.

After scoring three times at Burnley on Saturday, Kane delivered another triple at Wembley Stadium to take his league tally for 2017 to 39.

Each goal broke new ground for Kane; his first took him clear of Alan Shearer’s 36 Premier League goals in 1995; the second saw him overtake Lionel Messi as the player from Europe’s five major leagues to have the most goals (56) for club and country in 2017; and the third gave him a record sixth Premier League hat trick in a calendar year.

• Manchester United was on the right side of a last-minute equalizer as Jesse Lingard’s double from the bench salvaged a point against visiting Burnley in a 2-2 tie.

• Alvaro Morata scored in his return from suspension as Chelsea eased past Brighton 2-0 at London to move within a point of second-placed Manchester United.

HOCKEY

WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP: Casey Mittelstadt and Kieffer Bellows each scored two goals, Joseph Woll made 17 saves and the United States began its title defense with a 9-0 victory over Denmark at Buffalo, New York.

In other preliminary-round games, the Czech Republic upset Russia 5-4, Sweden beat Belarus 6-1 and Canada held on for a 4-2 win over Finland.

OBITUARY: Johnny Bower, a beloved former Maple Leafs goalie who helped Toronto win its last Stanley Cup in 1967, died Tuesday follow a short battle with pneumonia. He was 93.

Bower was a two-time Vezina Trophy winner who became known as the China Wall. His career took off after the Leafs claimed him in a 1958 intraleague draft. Bower played 475 regular-season games and won four Stanley Cups for the Leafs before playing his final game as a 45-year-old in 1969.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: The New York Yankees and CC Sabathia finalized their $10 million, one-year contract, bringing the team’s projected luxury tax payroll for next year to about $178 million.

• Left-hander Zach Duke and the Minnesota Twins finalized a one-year contract. The 34-year-old was 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 27 relief appearances last year for St. Louis, returning to the majors on July 21 after Tommy John surgery in October 2016.

• Reliever Jared Hughes and the Cincinnati Reds agreed to a $4.5 million, two-year contract that includes a club option for 2020.

A 32-year-old right-hander, Hughes went 5-3 with a 3.02 ERA in 67 appearances for Milwaukee last season.

GOLF

PGA: Ernie Els says he received an invitation to Augusta National for the first week in April. It just wasn’t an invitation to play in the Masters.

Els had to clarify a tweet from Sunday that said: “Thank you for a Great Xmas present! @TheMasters Can’t wait!” That led several media sites to post stories that Els, a four-time major champion, had received a special exemption into the Masters.

Instead, the 48-year-old South African received a letter welcoming him as an honorary invitee. His five-year exemption into the Masters from winning the 2012 British Open ended last year. Augusta National has a tradition of inviting past major champions as honorary guests.

– News service report

