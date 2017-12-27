NEW YORK — The co-creator of the iconic TV series “MTV Unplugged” has died after being struck by a taxi while walking with his seeing-eye dog near his Upper East Side home.

Jim Burns, 65, was crossing Fifth Avenue when a yellow cab struck him about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officials said. He suffered a massive head injury and was rushed to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition.

A person close to Burns’ family said Tuesday that Burns later died. Burns was partially blind and his dog was his “seeing eye companion,” police said.

