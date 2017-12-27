PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin scored in the shootout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to a 5-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night.

Crosby and Malkin both beat Sergei Bobrovsky between the legs in the shootout. Matt Murray stopped Pierre-Luc Dubois and then Artemi Panarin to clinch the win.

Crosby thought he had scored the winner 23 seconds into overtime, but the goal was overturned because of goaltender interference by Brian Dumoulin.

Malkin and Phil Kessel both scored third-period power-play goals for Pittsburgh, while Jake Guentzel netted the equalizer with 1:40 left in regulation.

HURRICANES 3, CANADIENS 1: Sebastian Aho scored two goals in the third period, and the Hurricanes won at Raleigh, North Carolina.

Aho’s power-play goal midway through the third put Carolina in front, and he later added an empty-netter.

DEVILS 3, RED WINGS 1: Top overall draft pick Nico Hischier scored two goals in the first period and host New Jersey extended its season-high winning streak to five games.

Taylor Hall had two assists, Cory Schneider made 31 saves and the Devils killed off all five Red Wings’ power plays in extending Detroit’s losing streak to three games.

ISLANDERS 3, SABRES 2: Mathew Barzal scored 1:08 into overtime to give the Islanders a win at home.

Jason Chimera and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders.

Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo scored for last-place Buffalo.

WILD 4, STARS 2: Mikael Granlund scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period, Jared Spurgeon, Eric Staal and Jason Zucker also scored, and Minnesota won at home.

Tyler Seguin and Mattias Janmark scored for Dallas.

RANGERS 1, CAPITALS 0: Mats Zuccarello and Mika Zibanejad scored in the shootout to lift host New York.

Ondrej Pavelec stopped all 30 shots he faced through overtime and both Washington skaters in the tiebreaker. His first shutout of the season and the 18th of his career helped the Rangers improve to 4-1-1 in their last six games.

Philipp Grubauer had 37 saves for the Capitals, who have lost three straight (0-1-2) since winning 11 of 13.

PREDATORS 2, BLUES 1: Calle Jarnkrok scored his second goal in two games and Pekka Rinne made 29 saves as Nashville won at St. Louis, snapping its season-high three-game losing streak.

Craig Smith also scored for the Predators, who moved ahead of the Blues into first place in the Central Division.

NOTES

BLUES: St. Louis signed General Manager Doug Armstrong to a four-year contract extension with a team option for a fifth year.

Armstrong, who is also the team’s president of hockey operations, is in his 10th season with the Blues. Since he became GM in 2010, the team has a 337-185-56 regular-season record – fourth-best in the NHL since the 2010-11 season – and has reached the playoffs six years in a row.

COYOTES: Center Zac Rinaldo was suspended six games for punching Samuel Girard of the Avalanche.

