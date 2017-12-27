PARIS — A Norway teen pleaded guilty Friday to burglary and theft charges stemming from an incident in Norway last summer.

Jordan Shields, 19, was sentenced to three years in prison with all but nine months and one day suspended for theft by unauthorized taking and burglary, both felonies. He was ordered to serve 18 months of probation after his release.

In exchange for the guilty pleas, the state dropped charges of felony theft, felony eluding an officer, misdemeanor driving to endanger and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Shields and three other teenagers were arrested after Allen’s Auto Sales and Johnston’s Auto and Radiator Repair, both on Route 26, reported a Mini Cooper, a Ford Fusion and a Chevrolet Impala were stolen from their lots Aug. 23, according to police. Shields was spotted in the Impala on Aug. 24 by Norway Officer Jim Ventresca, who attempted to pull him over on Route 26.

Shields drove south at speeds of over 100 mph, eventually stopping near Routes 26 and 11 in Poland, where he jumped out of the car and ran into woods. He was tracked by a K-9 and arrested, according to police.

Read the Sun Journal story.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.