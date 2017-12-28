WELLFLEET, Mass. — A shark conservation group says two thresher sharks that washed up on the Cape Cod shore likely fell victim to the bitter cold.

A statement from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy says the sharks were discovered Wednesday in Orleans and Wellfleet. Officials believe they succumbed to cold shock.

The conservancy’s program director, Michelle Wcisel, tells the Boston Globe that both sharks were about 14 feet long.

State and federal officials also responded to help collect organ and tissues samples.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.