During my days as general manager of the Portland Symphony, I was always amused about a couple of faculty members in the University of Southern Maine’s theater department.
I’m reminded of this by having just read about the Dec. 4 death of Walter Stump, in California. But I looked up the other person and learned that, ironically, he, Minor Rootes, had died in Portland just six months ago. Maybe no one thought to bring this matter up – but I thought it was justified to remind people who knew these individuals and their work with the students – who acted in the Treehouse Players.
“Stump,” “Rootes,” “Treehouse Players.” Get it? Rest in peace, you two.
Russ Burleigh
Scarborough