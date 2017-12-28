During my days as general manager of the Portland Symphony, I was always amused about a couple of faculty members in the University of Southern Maine’s theater department.

I’m reminded of this by having just read about the Dec. 4 death of Walter Stump, in California. But I looked up the other person and learned that, ironically, he, Minor Rootes, had died in Portland just six months ago. Maybe no one thought to bring this matter up – but I thought it was justified to remind people who knew these individuals and their work with the students – who acted in the Treehouse Players.

“Stump,” “Rootes,” “Treehouse Players.” Get it? Rest in peace, you two.

Russ Burleigh

Scarborough

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.