CALAIS — Police have charged five people with attempted murder after a shooting in Calais.

Calais Police Chief David Randall said a man reported that two people shot at him Wednesday night near the Calais Motor Inn. The man wasn’t hurt.

He said the driver was arrested after trying to drive away when confronted by officers. He said the vehicle’s other occupants scattered but were later rounded up in Brookton.

The five are identified by police as Stephen Perkins, 27, of Baileyville, and Marcos Luis Figueroa-Frias, 21, Elmer Frias, 26, Jordan Rodriguez, 26, and Saul Figueroa, 20, all from New York City.

All were booked late Thursday afternoon into the Washington County Jail. An official said it’s not known if they have attorneys.

