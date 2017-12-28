CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Blanca Millan scored 18 points, and the University of Maine used a 24-6 advantage in the third quarter to pull away to a 61-40 victory over Boston College in a nonconference women’s basketball game Thursday night.

The Black Bears (7-6) forced 21 turnovers on the way to their first win over an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent since 2007.

Julie Brosseau added 14 points, including eight during the third quarter, while Tanesha Sutton had nine points, 11 rebounds, six steals and four assists.

Emma Guy had 13 points for the Eagles (5-8).

(2) NOTRE DAME 87, SYRACUSE 72: Junior Jessica Shepard, playing despite a sprained ankle, had 24 points and 12 rebounds as the Fighting Irish (12-1) pulled away from upset-minded Syracuse (12-2) for an ACC victory at South Bend, Indiana.

(3) LOUISVILLE 74, GEORGIA TECH 71: Louisville point guard Asia Durr returned to her hometown and scored 38 points, but it took teammate Myisha Hines-Allen’s driving layup with 1.9 seconds left for the Cardinals (15-0) to eke out a win over Georgia Tech (11-3) at Atlanta.

(5) MISSISSIPPI STATE 112, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 36: Teaira McCowan scored a career-high 41 points, and host Mississippi State (14-0) scored the second-most points in school history.

(6) BAYLOR 88, KANSAS STATE 58: Kalani Brown scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting to lead Baylor (10-1) to a win at Kansas State (8-3).

(8) TEXAS 88, OKLAHOMA 78: Lashann Higgs scored a career-high 25 points and No. 8 Texas (10-1) won at Oklahoma (5-7) for the first time since the 2009-10 season, beating the Sooners in a Big 12 opener.

(9) WEST VIRGINIA 87, TCU 82: Katrina Pardee and Chania Ray combined on two quick baskets in the fourth quarter to finally put West Virginia (13-0) ahead to stay in a win over TCU (9-3) in a Big 12 opener at Fort Worth, Texas.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY POLYTECHNIC 68, USM 64: Kevin Williams scored 22 points, Redell Freeman hit a critical free throw with 7 seconds left, and the Wildcats (5-4) held on to beat Southern Maine (1-9) at New York.

The Huskies used a 13-2 run in the final 6 minutes to cut their deficit to three and had three chances to tie the game in the final 30 seconds but Cam Scott missed a layup, and Freeman made the free throw on the other end to ice the game.

Christian McCue scored 19 points and Donne Agossou had 16 for USM.

(23) SETON HALL 90, (25) CREIGHTON 84: Khadeen Carrington hit a go-ahead layup with 2:05 to play and Seton Hall (12-2) rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to defeat Creighton (10-3) in a Big East opener at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

FOOTBALL

CAMPING WORLD BOWL: Mason Rudolph threw for 351 yards and a pair of touchdowns, James Washington became Oklahoma State’s career receiving yards leader and the 17th-ranked Cowboys beat No. 22 Virginia Tech 30-21 at Orlando, Florida.

Washington caught five passes for 126 yards, giving him 4,472 for his career and passing Rashaun Woods for the school mark. Justice Hill ran for 120 yards and another score for the Cowboys (10-3), who have won 10 games in each of the last three seasons – another Oklahoma State first.

Josh Jackson ran for two scores and threw for another for the Hokies (9-4), including a rush that got Virginia Tech within 27-21 with 5:40 remaining. Deshawn McClease ran for 124 yards, a Virginia Tech season-best, but the Hokies were hurt by two turnovers in Oklahoma State territory.

Hill came through with perhaps the play of the night. Facing a third-and-11 with 3:30 left, Hill took a handoff, went left, waited for a lane to open – and broke loose for a 31-yard gain down to the Hokies’ 18. Matt Ammendola’s 38-yard field goal with 2:34 left put the Cowboys up by nine.

MILITARY BOWL: Backup quarterback Zach Abey scored five touchdowns, Malcolm Perry ran for 114 yards and two scores and Navy beat Virginia 49-7 in a surprisingly lopsided game at Annapolis, Maryland.

After Joe Reed took the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown for Virginia (6-7), the Midshipmen (7-6) got two TDs apiece from quarterbacks Perry and Abey in taking a 28-7 halftime lead.

Perry left in the third quarter with a foot injury, leaving Abey to score on runs of 5 and 20 yards to make it 42-7 in a game that Navy entered as a 1-point favorite.

Abey added a 1-yard touchdown with 11:11 remaining, then sat for the remainder of the game.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.