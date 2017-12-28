SUNRISE, Fla. — James Reimer stopped 29 shots, and the Florida Panthers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.

Derek MacKenzie and Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the second period as the Panthers earned their first win over the Flyers since March 12, 2016, snapping a four-game losing streak against Philly. Jared McCann also scored.

Brian Elliott made 24 saves for the Flyers, who fell to 0-10-2 in first games after the Christmas break. Scott Laughton and Sean Couturier scored in the third period.

Reimer, who was coming off a 1-0 victory against Ottawa on Saturday night, faced an aggressive Flyers comeback in the last part of the game after the Panthers carried a 3-0 lead into the third.

Laughton wristed a back pass from Travis Konecny past Reimer with 7:32 remaining. Couturier added his 17th goal with 2:02 left, but Florida held on for the victory.

LIGHTNING 3, CANADIENS 1: Steven Stamkos scored twice, and the NHL-leading Lightning beat Montreal at Tampa, Florida, for their 10th win in 11 games.

Brayden Point got the tiebreaker in the third and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves as Tampa Bay picked up its eighth straight win at home.

Brendan Gallagher scored and Carey Price stopped 31 shots for Montreal, which has lost seven of 10.

NOTES

SENATORS: The NHL suspended defenseman Fredrik Claesson for two games for an illegal check to the head of Bruins forward Noel Acciari.

Claesson was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct in Wednesday night’s game.

RANGERS: Forward Chris Kreider is sidelined indefinitely with a blood clot in his right arm.

JETS: Top-line center Mark Scheifele will miss 6 to 8 weeks with an upper-body injury he sustained on a hit from the Oilers’ Brandon Davidson on Wednesday.

