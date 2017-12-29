TROY, N.Y. — Nolan Vesey scored twice in the opening 3:13 and the University of Maine held on Friday for a 3-2 victory against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in a nonconference men’s hockey game.

Vesey put the Black Bears (9-7-1) ahead a minute into the game, converting an assist from Patrick Shea just seconds after RPI goalie Linden Marshall stopped a shot from Mitchell Fossier. Vesey doubled the lead at 3:13 when he converted another Shea assist. Tim Doherty also assisted.

Billy Jerry cut the Maine lead to 2-1 at 12:51 of the first, but Doherty reinstated the two-goal lead with the only score of the second period. Vesey and Patrick Holway assisted.

Rensselaer (3-12-3) again pulled within a goal in the third period when Evan Tironese flicked a power-play shot past Maine goalie Rob McGovern.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MT. ST. VINCENT 71, SOUTHERN MAINE 64: Matthew Sowah scored 14 points to pace five double-digit scorers as the Dolphins (5-5) held off the Huskies (1-10) at New York.

Christian McCue scored 23 of his career-high 36 points in the second half to pace the Huskies. Southern Maine trailed by 10 early in the second half but cut the lead to 52-51 with 8:05 left on a McCue jumper, but the Dolphins outscored the Huskies 13-8 over the final 3:40.

BATES 78, BABSON 75: Jeff Spellman scored 18 points, Shawn Strickland hit two free throws with two seconds left and the Bobcats (6-3) held off the Beavers (5-4) at Lewiston.

Bates led by 17 early in the second half but Babson cut the lead to 76-75 with 55 seconds left before Strickland’s free throws.

COLBY 94, ENDICOTT 84: The Mules (7-2) finished on a 22-12 run and defeated the Gulls (6-3) at Salem, Massachusetts.

Sam Jefferson led Colby with 23 points, connecting on five 3-pointers. Matt Hanna added 20 points, 14 in the second half. Dean Weiner recorded 10 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

SOUTHERN MAINE 69, THOMAS 53: Kristen Curley scored 18 of her game-high 23 points in the second half, and the Huskies (4-6, 2-0 Little East) used a big third quarter to roll past the Terriers (4-6, 2-2) at Waterville.

Curley added eight rebounds and three assists, and Alex Srolovitz scored 14 points for the Huskies, who used a 21-9 run in the third to take a 54-32 lead.

BOWDOIN 101, ANNA MARIA 36: Kate Kerrigan scored 15 points to lead five double digit scorers for the Polar Bears (10-0), who took a 68-17 halftime lead and beat the Amcats (1-8) at Brunswick.

Bowdoin had a 32-6 advantage in the second quarter.

(16) KENTUCKY 90, LOUISVILLE 61: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 24 points, P.J. Washington added 16 and visiting Kentucky (10-2) used several runs to blow out Louisville (10-3).

(2) MICHIGAN STATE 111, CLEVELAND STATE 61: Nick Ward had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and Michigan State (13-1) rolled over Cleveland State (3-10) at East Lansing, Michigan.

FOOTBALL

BELK BOWL: John Wolford threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns, and Matt Colburn ran for 150 yards as Wake Forest (8-5) beat Texas A&M (7-6) 55-52 at Charlotte, North Carolina.

SUN BOWL: Nyheim Hines had three 5-yard touchdown runs to help North Carolina State (9-4) beat Arizona State (7-6) 52-31 at El Paso, Texas.

MUSIC CITY BOWL: Justin Jackson ran for 157 yards and two TDs, and Northwestern (10-4) held off Kentucky (7-6) 24-23 at Nashville, Tennessee.

ARIZONA BOWL: Larry Rose III scored on a 21-yard run in OT and New Mexico State (7-6) won in its first bowl game in 57 years, beating Utah State (6-7) 26-20 at Tucson, Arizona.

