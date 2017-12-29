A federal judge on Friday largely rejected arguments from Portland Pipe Line Company challenging the legality of South Portland’s municipal ban on crude oil exports.

In February, 2015, Portland Pipe Line sued in federal court to overturn a 2014 city ordinance banning shipments of crude oil from South Portland’s waterfront. The municipal ordinance, dubbed “Clear Skies,” effectively prohibits the company from reversing the flow of its pipeline between South Portland and Montreal in order to ship crude oil that would have flowed to Maine from the oil fields of western Canada.

The company had argued the ban was unconstitutional because it interferes with interstate trade, discriminates against Canadian interests, devalues the pipeline and infringes on areas of regulation best left to the federal government.

In his decision on Friday, U.S. District Court Judge John Woodcock rejected the company’s claims that several federal laws preempted South Portland actions and therefore created a conflict with Clear Skies ordinance. Woodcock also disagreed with Portland Pipe Line’s arguments that the Clear Skies ordinance could interfere with federal maritime law and the U.S. government’s “foreign affairs powers.”

But Woodcock took no stance on the critical question of Clear Skies’ impact on interstate and foreign commerce. Instead, Woodcock wrote that a future “fact finder” – potentially the court – will have to resolve those federal commerce issues given that “the parties disagree both mildly and vigorously about facts critical to the resolution of the Commerce Clause issue.”

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.