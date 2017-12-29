SACO — Thornton Academy overcame a 13-point deficit in the final three minutes to beat Lewiston 40-38 in a Class AA girls’ basketball game Friday night.

Alexandra Hart scored 18 points, while Elise Herbert had eight points and 11 rebounds for Thornton Academy (1-3).

Myah Nicolas had 13 points, while Emily Strachan had 12 for Lewiston (2-4), which led 21-10 at the half.

SOUTH PORTLAND 55, OXFORD HILLS 42: Meghan Graff and Kathryn Whitmore each scored 18 points, while Margaret Whitmore added 14 points as the Red Riots (5-0) pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat the Vikings (3-2) at South Portland.

Julia Colby scored 16 points and Maighread Laliberte added 12 for Oxford Hills.

MAINE GIRLS’ ACADEMY 59, BONNY EAGLE 40: Catherine Reid scored 21 points and the Lions (4-0) led 37-17 at halftime in a win over the Scots (2-3) in Portland.

Jill Joyce added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Lions.

Emma Abbott led Bonny Eagle with 15 points.

CAMDEN HILLS 56, ERSKINE ACADEMY 39: Lauren Miller scored 14 points, Miranda Dunton added 11 and the Windjammers (1-5) used a big second quarter to beat the Eagles (1-4) in South China.

Nicole Brown added 10 for Camden Hills, which outscored Erskine 16-4 in the second to take a 36-15 lead at the half.

Jordan Linscott scored 14 points for the Eagles.

CHEVERUS 48, BANGOR 35: Abby Cavallaro had 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists as the Stags (3-3) surged past the Rams (2-3) in Bangor.

Emme Poulin added 15 points for Cheverus, which outscored Bangor 25-13 in the second half.

Olivia Sharrow and Libby Fleming each scored eight points for Bangor.

ST. DOMINIC 49, SACOPEE VALLEY 38: Rebecca Zimmerman scored eight of her 14 points in the second quarter as the Saints (2-2) stretched their lead to 10 points on their way to a win over the Hawks (0-5) in South Hiram.

Caroline Gastonguay finished with 12 points for the Saints.

Brenna Humphrey scored 11 points and Brynn Hink had 10 for Sacopee Valley.

KENNEBUNK 53, MORSE 46: Emily Archibald had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead the Rams (5-1) over the Shipbuilders (0-5) in Kennebunk.

Alaina Schatzabel added 13 points for Kennebunk, which went into the half tied at 25-25 before pulling away in the third quarter, outscoring Morse 20-10.

Sierra Wallace led Morse with 20 points.

MARSHWOOD 54, TRAIP ACADEMY 18: Alicia Richards drained consecutive 3-pointers as the Hawks (6-0), trailing 6-4 early in the second quarter, closed the half on a 21-2 run and beat the Rangers (2-5) in Kittery.

Casey Perry scored eight points to lead the Hawks.

Cassidy Delano scored 11 points for Traip.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 33, YARMOUTH 22: Jordan Grant scored eight points and the Patriots (4-1) outscored the Clippers (2-3) 20-8 in the second half to get the win in Yarmouth.

Sara D’Appolonia scored 10 points for Yarmouth. Clementine Blaschke added eight.

FREEPORT 65, LINCOLN ACADEMY 30: Taylor Rinaldi scored 22 points to lead the Falcons (4-1) over the Eagles (4-1) in Freeport.

Jessica Driscoll added 11 points for Freeport.

Kaitlyn Feltis led Lincoln Academy with 12 points.

JOHN BAPST 58, MCI 53: Crystal Bell scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Crusaders (4-0) to the win in Bangor.

April McAlpine scored 15 points and Sydney Morton had 12 for MCI (4-1).

HAMPDEN ACADEMY 52, MT. BLUE 40: Bailey Donovan scored 19 points and the Broncos (6-1) beat the Cougars (2-3) in Farmington.

Lexi Mittelstadt had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists for Mt. Blue.

MESSALONSKEE 40, NOKOMIS 35: The Eagles (3-2) outscored the Warriors (4-2) 12-6 in the fourth quarter on their way to a win in Oakland.

Gabrielle Wener had 11 points and eight rebounds for Messalonskee. Ally Turner added 10 points and four steals.

Maya Cooney had nine points, while Chelsea Crockett and Hannah Meservey each had eight for Nokomis.

SKOWHEGAN 58, LAWRENCE 44: Annie Cook had a double-double – scoring 28 points and grabbing 15 rebounds – to lead the Indians (5-1) past the Bulldogs (2-4) in Skowhegan.

Alyssa Everett scored 11 points, while Sidney Ames added nine points for the Indians.

Molly Folsom led Lawrence with 24 points, while Megan Curtis added 10 points.

WINSLOW 43, WATERVILLE 39: Paige Trask scored 17 points and Haley Ward added 12 points as the Black Raiders (5-0) topped the Purple Panthers (2-4) in Winlsow.

Madison Roy added eight points for Winslow.

Mackenzie St. Pierre and Lindsay Given each scored 10 points for Waterville.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 55, GARDINER 51: Maddy White scored 17 points to lead the Panthers (5-1) to a win over the Tigers (4-2) at the Augusta Civic Center.

Gabby DePatsy added 14 points for Medomak.

Aimee Adams led Gardiner with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Bailey Poore and Jaycie Stevens scored nine apiece.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

BRUNSWICK 2, YARMOUTH 1: Emily Factor scored the go-ahead goal with 4:40 left as the Dragons (2-6) rallied to beat Yarmouth/Freeport (2-7-1) at Travis Roy Arena in Yarmouth.

Elena Palmer scored with 14 minutes left in the third to tie it for Brunswick. Greta White had two assists and Factor had one for the Dragons.

Emma Moll scored in the first period for Yarmouth.

