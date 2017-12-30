Re: ” ‘We were called to do this’ ” (Dec. 24, Page A1):

What a wonderful story, what wonderful photos – and what wonderful people Napthali and Rich Maynard are for adopting a 3-year-old foster child named Alden, being foster parents to two other toddlers in need of care and obviously being people full of love (when she was interviewed, Napthali focused on her compassion and sadness for the birth mother who had to give her little boy up).

The spirit of Christmas is alive and well in that household!

I’d like to send a hug to all of them and a big “thank you” as well to Megan Doyle, who wrote the article so beautifully – a Christmas present to all of us – and to the photographer, Brianna Soukup, for all the touching photos, scenes caught at just the right moment (one can feel her compassion as well).

I always enjoy reading the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram, not least because they publish local stories like this. Here’s to more stories like this in 2018!

Grace Hinrichs

Rockport

