Jabari Bird scored 30 points as the Maine Red Claws beat the Lakeland Magic 111-101 before a sellout crowd of 2,417 Sunday afternoon at the Portland Expo.

The Red Claws (12-10) won for the fourth time in six games after losing five of their previous six.

Maine's Jabari Bird takes a layup while being defended by Lakeland's Jamel Artis on Sunday at the Portland Expo. Bird scored 30 points and the Red Claws won 110-101. Staff photo by Joel Page Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Six players scored in double figures for Lakeland (13-7), led by Jamel Artis with 29 points.

The newest Red Claw, former overall No. 1 NBA draft pick Anthony Bennett, played seven minutes, all in the first half, and finished with three points and two rebounds.

L.J. Peak and Kadeem Allen each added 18 points for the Claws. Andrew White had 17. Devin Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.