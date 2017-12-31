I’d like to celebrate the accomplishments of President Trump’s first year. He has:

Opened the Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines.

Withdrawn the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Withdrawn the U.S. from the Paris climate accord.

Eviscerated ISIS.

Reversed Barack Obama’s Cuba policy.

Renegotiated with NATO.

Allowed purchases of health insurance across state lines.

Banned taxpayer-funded worldwide abortions and backed a 20-week U.S. abortion ban.

• Imposed a lifetime ban on foreign lobbying and a five-year ban on lobbying after leaving office.

Imposed extreme vetting and a travel ban.

Repealed the Obamacare mandate.

Cut taxes on all Americans and businesses.

Named Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

• Added North Korea as a state sponsor of terror.

Removed climate change from the national security threat list.

Rescinded the Dreamer program.

Deployed the THAAD anti-missile defense system in South Korea to pressure China and threaten North Korea.

Sanctioned North Korea.

Fined China and Canada $2 billion for illegal trade practices.

Imposed new sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.

Signed a $250 billion trade deal with China.

Reached a cease-fire with Russia in Syria.

Decertified the Iran deal.

• Created 1.7 million jobs.

Boosted business and consumer confidence: The stock market is at record highs; food stamp rolls are at seven-year lows, and unemployment is the lowest it’s been since 2000.

Averted a Veterans Affairs health crisis.

Appointed Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Opposed the Obamacare provision forcing Christians to provide coverage for abortions.

Boosted border security.

Withdrawn the U.S. from the Global Compact on Migration and UNESCO.

He’s also fixing relationships with our allies, which Obama destroyed; renegotiating NAFTA and Obama’s disastrous trade agreement with South Korea; rebuilding the military; deporting illegal aliens; ending chain migration and the visa lottery; destroying MS-13 through arrests and deportations, and stacking federal courts with conservatives.

Crystal Martell

Sanford

