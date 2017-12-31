The Landing at Pine Point in Scarborough was in full festive sparkle on Dec. 7 for Port Resources Stars by the Sea Annual Benefit Auction.

“We are here tonight to raise awareness for the work that we do, and build more friends and lifelong supporters,” said Brian Bernier, board president of Port Resources, a nonprofit that is dedicated to empowering people with developmental disabilities and behavioral health challenges to live meaningful and fulfilled lives in their communities.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for friends of Port Resources to celebrate and raise money for the people we serve,” said Karen MacDonald, executive director.

Over 150 guests turned out for the fundraiser, which included live and silent auctions, passed hors d’oeuvres and plated desserts, and the presentation of the annual Shining Star Awards, given to individuals or organizations that have had a positive impact on the services Port Resources provides and on the lives of the people they serve.

The Shining Star Award recipients for 2017 were Dr. JC Edelberg, Dr. Bernard Gordon and Dr. Tim Waite. Port Resources recognized them for their long-term dedication, their psychological and psychiatric expertise and their support for the people the nonprofit serves.

“We run 20 group homes in southern Maine that foster independent living and serve over 500 people,” said Eric Blom, board member and past board president.

Luke Goodine of Cross Insurance chatted with board member Samantha Piro and Donna Dion, the agency’s finance director. Karen Araiza, news director at WCSH6, was joined by the station’s anchors Lindsey Mills and Clay Gordon. Cindy Williams was the evening’s emcee.

Brett Johnson and Rowan Wagner of Maine Street Design Co. were joined by Leslie Oster of Full Plates Full Potential and Mark Woronoff of Hopkinson & Abbondanza; Kevin Sullivan of Sullivan Tire attended with Al Day and Dave Dow, also of Sullivan Tire, and Mike and Jessica Sanfino of Scarborough.

“Our tagline is ‘Opening Doors, Improving Lives,’ ” said Dion. “We all understand our mission, and we’re here because we want to be. We respect the people we serve as equals. Everyone has challenges. You accept them, and they become a part of your family.”

Margaret Logan is a freelance writer who lives in Scarborough. She can be reached at:

[email protected]

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.