CLEVELAND — The agonizing wait to play again is over for Isaiah Thomas. Vengeance on the Celtics is still on hold.

Thomas, sidelined with a hip injury since last season’s Eastern Conference finals, will make his debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Orlando guard Mario Hezonja takes a shot while being guarded by Brooklyn's Caris LeVert during the Nets' 98-95 victory in New York. Associated Press/Julie Jacobson Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

After months of rehab, the All-Star point guard will take the floor for the first time with the Cavaliers, who acquired him last summer in the blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Celtics.

“It’s been a long process for me,” Thomas said Monday following practice. “It’s been a frustrating and tough process, but at the same time you got to trust it. I just attacked it every day to try to get better and now that day is here. I haven’t played in so long, so man it’s going to be a weird feeling tomorrow, but I’m happy. I’m happy it’s here.”

Coach Tyronn Lue said Thomas will come off the bench and initially will play limited minutes. Also, he will not play in back-to-back games as he builds up strength, which means he won’t face the Celtics on Wednesday night in Boston.

ROCKETS: Star James Harden will miss at least two weeks with a left hamstring strain.

The team announced Monday that the NBA’s leading scorer has a grade 2 strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

MONDAY’S GAMES

RAPTORS 131, BUCKS 127: DeMar DeRozan scored a franchise-record 52 points, and Toronto beat Milwaukee in overtime, matching the team record with its 12th consecutive home victory.

DeRozan is the third player in Raptors history to score 50 or more in a single game. The others are Vince Carter and Terrence Ross, who each had 51.

NETS 98, MAGIC 95: Rookie Jarrett Allen had a career-high 16 points, Allen Crabbe added 15 points and blocked a potential tying shot, and Brooklyn edged Orlando in New York.

TIMBERWOLVES 114, LAKERS 96: Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and streaking Minnesota started fast at home and held off struggling Los Angeles.

Karl-Anthony Towns recorded his 30th double-double of the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

TRAIL BLAZERS 124, BULLS 120: C.J. McCollum scored 25 of his 32 points after halftime, including the tie-breaking basket with 56.5 seconds remaining in overtime, and Portland won in Chicago.

