HIGH SCHOOLS

Cheverus wins shootout for boys’ City Cup title

Cheverus overcame a two-goal deficit, then won a shootout Monday evening against Portland/Deering to take the boys’ hockey City Cup at Troubh Ice Arena.

The game counts as a 2-2 tie in the Heal point standings.

Camren King and Joe Pichette scored for Portland/Deering (3-1-1) in the first period, but Alex Brewer and Colin Doherty answered in the second period for Cheverus (2-1-1).

GIRLS’ HOCKEY: Courtney Sullivan scored four goals, including the 100th of her career, as Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (9-1) earned a 6-2 win over Falmouth (3-4) at Family Ice Center.

Jayme Morrison and Camilla Lattanzi each added a goal for the Rangers.

Bea Johnson and Kayla Sarazin scored for the Yachtsmen.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Michigan State (14-1) moved up to No. 1 in the Associated Press poll, receiving 43 of 65 first-place votes following previously top-ranked Villanova’s loss to Butler on Saturday.

Duke, climbed two spots to No. 2 and got 21 first-place votes, and No. 3 Villanova received one first-place vote.

• Teddy Allen scored 22 points, Lamont West added 19 and sixth-ranked West Virginia (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) extended its winning streak to 13 with a 77-69 victory at Kansas State (11-3, 1-1).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Connecticut remained the unanimous No. 1 choice in the Associated Press poll as the top eight teams were unchanged.

HOCKEY

OLYMPICS: Without the ability to pick from a generation of young American stars, USA Hockey is leaning on longtime NHL winger Brian Gionta as captain of the men’s team for the Pyeongchang Olympics, the first games without NHL players since 1994.

The team includes four college players, three from the American Hockey League and 15 from professional leagues across Europe.

• The U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team will be led by captain Meghan Duggan, one of six two-time silver medalists, on a roster that features four other silver medalists from 2014.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States won a parallel slalom city event in Oslo, Norway, for her 37th World Cup victory, edging Swiss rival Wendy Holdener in the final of a night race made complicated by fog and mist.

In the men’s final, Andre Myhrer of Sweden defeated Michael Matt of Austria.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard delivered brilliant second-half finishes to lead Manchester United to a 2-0 win at Everton, ending its run of three straight draws.

• Ragnar Klavan headed home from close range in the fourth minute of stoppage time to give Liverpool a 2-1 win at Burnley.

TENNIS

SHENZHEN OPEN: Maria Sharapova and top-ranked Simona Halep began their seasons with straight sets wins in China.

– From staff and news reports

