NEW YORK — Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and Jennifer Aniston are among hundreds of Hollywood women who have formed an anti-harassment coalition called Time’s Up.
The initiative was launched Monday with an open letter vowing support for women in the entertainment business and beyond, from janitors to health care workers. Time’s Up will include a legal defense fund and will advocate for legislation fighting workplace harassment.
Donators to the Time’s Up defense fund range from Meryl Streep and Taylor Swift to J.J. Abrams and Viola Davis.
– From news service reports