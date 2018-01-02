The very idea of thwarting special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling into our election process should be of great concern to every American, regardless of party or political slant.
Our Constitution, with its provisions for a free and open election process, needs to be upheld because it is one of the primary reasons that many countries look to us as an example. The Constitution is supposed to be guarded and defended by the president – it is part of the inaugural pledge and he is sworn to uphold it.
Any talk of firing the special counsel or curtailing the present investigation is nothing short of obstruction at the least and possibly treason at the worst.
Regardless of whether there was any collusion by Donald Trump or his cohorts, we should all be concerned if a foreign nation has tampered with our cherished right to vote.
Jake Hawkins
Arundel