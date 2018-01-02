HIGH SCHOOLS

Mt. Desert football coach retires after 15 seasons

Mark Shields resigned after 15 seasons as the Mount Desert Island football coach, the Bangor Daily News reported Tuesday.

A 1991 graduate of Skowhegan High, Shields gradually built MDI into one of the top small-school teams in northern Maine. In 2016, MDI won Class C North, the school’s first regional football championship.

MDI made its 12th straight playoff appearance this season and returned to the Class C North final, losing to the eventual state champion, Maine Central Institute. MDI was 74-68 under Shields, including 18-4 over the past two seasons.

HOCKEY

WORLD JUNIORS: Kieffer Bellows scored his second goal with 7:29 left and the United States defeated Russia 4-2 in a quarterfinal at Buffalo, New York.

Kailer Yamamoto also had a goal, Joey Anderson added an empty-netter and Joseph Woll made 27 saves for the defending champion Americans, who will play Sweden in the semifinals Thursday.

n Drake Batherson scored twice as Canada earned an 8-2 quarterfinal win over Switzerland.

n Isac Lundestrom scored two goals and Sweden hung on to defeat Slovakia 3-2 to remain unbeaten and advance to the semifinals.

n Kristian Reichel and Martin Necas scored shootout goals and the Czech Republic defeated Finland 4-3 in a quarterfinal.

GOLF

SPIETH ENGAGED: Jordan Spieth confirmed that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Anne Verret, and while he kept the details to a minimum, she said yes.

Spieth and Verret have been dating since high school in Dallas. He spent three semesters at the University of Texas, and she graduated from Texas Tech after the fall semester in 2014.

AUTO RACING

BURGLARY ARRESTS: Three men were arrested for breaking into the home of a NASCAR team owner, Richard Childress.

TENNIS

HOPMAN CUP: Roger Federer continued preparation for his Australian Open title defense with a 6-3, 7-6 (8) win over Karen Khachanov, helping give Switzerland a 2-0 win over Russia at Perth, Australia.

Federer’s playing partner, Belinda Bencic, beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a women’s singles match to give Switzerland its second consecutive win in Group B.

BOXING

EX-CHAMP ACCUSED: Vinny Paz, 55, a retired boxing champion whose comeback story after a car crash was dramatized in the 2016 film “Bleed for This,” was accused of attacking a Rhode Island man and sending him to the hospital.

Witnesses told Providence, Rhode Island, police that Paz accused a friend of stealing $16,000, then assaulted him in a home. The man was taken to a hospital with several broken teeth, a black eye and bite marks that drew blood. Witnesses told police Paz left before police got there.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger was reprimanded by the English Football Association for his conduct inside the match officials’ changing room following a game in which his team conceded a contentiously awarded penalty.

Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion tied, 1-1.

– Staff and news service report

