GORHAM — Shayla Eubanks banked in a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining Tuesday night as Portland ended Gorham’s 47-game winning streak with a 43-41 victory in an SMAA girls’ basketball game.

Gorham (5-1) hadn’t lost since the 2015 postseason. It won the past two Class AA state championships with undefeated seasons.

In a game of counter-runs, Gorham trailed 19-11 at the half, then outscored Portland 19-6 in the third quarter to take a 30-25 lead.

The Bulldogs (4-2) recovered and capped their own comeback with Eubanks’ shot.

Eubanks led Portland with 12 points. Davina Kabantu and Gemima Motema each added nine.

Mackenzie Holmes scored 18 points for Gorham.

SCARBOROUGH 57, NOBLE 43: Madison Blanche and Isabella Dickinson had 15 points each for the Red Storm (4-3), who opened a 30-20 halftime lead and defeated the Knights (0-5) at North Berwick.

The victory was the 250th for Scarborough Coach Mike Giordano.

Sophie Glidden added nine points for Scarborough.

Amy Fleming had 13 points and seven rebounds to lead Noble. Tori Exel added 12 points and 10 boards.

FALMOUTH 41, KENNEBUNK 36: Grace Dimick and Grace Soucy combined for 13 points in the first half as Falmouth (1-6) took control on the way to defeating visiting Kennebunk (5-2).

Soucy finished with a team-leading 15 points and had six steals, and Dimick finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Yachtsmen, who led 23-18 at halftime.

Emily Archibald led Kennebunk ith 15 points, going 7 of 10 from the foul line. Allie Weisheit tossed in nine points.

BONNY EAGLE 49, SANFORD 31: Mia Ferrante scored 15 points to lead the Scots (3-3) over the Spartans (4-2) at Standish.

After leading 21-18 at the half, Bonny Eagle outscored Sanford 17-5 in the third quarter.

Mackenzie Emery scored 13 points for Bonny Eagle and Deirdre Sanborn added nine, including a combined 11 points in the third quarter.

Delaney Haines scored 19 points for Sanford.

WINDHAM 44, MASSABESIC 26: Meghan Hoffses scored six points during a 13-0 game-opening run and the Eagles (3-2) went on to defeat Massabesic (2-5) at Windham.

The Eagles increased the lead to 26-7 by the half.

Hoffses finished with 12 points, eight in the first quarter. McKenzy Ouellette led the Hawks with 18.

CHEVERUS 58, THORNTON ACADEMY 43: Abby Cavallaro scored 18 points and Emme Poulin added 16 as the Stags (4-3) downed Thornton Academy (1-4) at Portland.

Cheverus, up 18-15 after one period, outscored the Trojans by five, five and eight points over the final three quarters.

Alexandra Hart scored 20 points for the Trojans.

GARDINER 45, MT. ARARAT 31: Leslie Stevens scored 11 points to lead Gardiner (5-2) over the Eagles (1-5) at Topsham.

Kyla Greenleaf led Mt. Ararat with nine points.

The Tigers, leading 18-14 at the half, outscored the Eagles 17-10 in the third quarter behind Jaycie Stevens’ five points and Leslie Stevens’ four.

MORSE 39, LEAVITT 31: Sierra Wallace scored 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to lead the Shipbuilders (1-5) past Leavitt (1-5) at Bath.

Marija Medenica added 10 points for Morse. Sophie Gilbert scored 13 and Jayden Carpenter 10 for the Hornets.

MARSHWOOD 45, WESTBROOK 29: Marshwood (7-0), combining a ball-hawking defense with a balanced offense led by Miranda Montgomery’s eight points, defeated the Blue Blazes (1-4) at Westbrook.

Michaela Russell led Westbrook with six points.

The Hawks capitalized on turnovers off a trap press defense to build their lead.

YORK 49, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 39: Nina Howe scored 12 points and Delaney LaBonte added 11 to lead York (4-2) past the Raiders (0-7) at Fryeburg.

The Wildcats opened a 31-22 halftime lead.

Tina LeBlanc had 13 points and Kaylee Emery 10 for Fryeburg.

MESSALONSKEE 51, ERSKINE ACADEMY 32: Ally Turner scored 11 points and Gabrielle Wener had 10 as Messalonskee (4-2) defeated Erskine Academy (1-5) at South China.

Bri Benecke added eight points for Messalonskee.

Jordan Linscott led Erskine (1-5) with 10 points. Joanna Linscott added nine.

WATERVILLE 41, CONY 22: The Panthers (3-4) broke open a close game in the second half, pulling away from Cony (0-7) at Augusta.

Tied 8-8 at the half, Waterville outscored the Rams 33-14 in the second half. Jada Murray scored 11 points for Waterville, and Mackenzie St. Pierre added nine points and eight rebounds.

LEWISTON 51, MT. BLUE 41: Victoria Harris scored 22 points to lead the Blue Devils at Farmington.

