The Portland Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts continues to seek donations from readers so it can continue to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Bruce Roberts was the pen name of the newspaper columnist who co-founded the fund in 1949.

The fund provides new age-appropriate toys to needy families in Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties.

The toy fund uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 68th year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Androscoggin counties.

APPLICATIONS can be downloaded at pressheraldtoyfund.org or picked up at the Press Herald’s Welcome Center at 295 Gannett Drive in South Portland. Call 791-6672 to have one mailed to you.

DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

SEE MORE STORIES about the fund at pressherald.com/press-herald-toy-fund/.

Donations received during the holiday season are published in the newspaper and provide the bulk of the funding that keeps the fund going year after year. Donations also are accepted year-round and ensure that the fund will have the resources to buy gifts the next year.

Phyllis Reames $25

In honor of Ami Esquivel, a Kennebunk mom $100

Anonymous $10

In memory of A.D. Hitchcox $250

In memory of Uncle Frank, Rinans $20

Toy Fund Book Sale $450

Toy Fund Candy Sale $340

Year to date: $116,345.18

